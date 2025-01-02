SNP asked for ferry fares hike greater than operators’ request

The rise went against that requested by the operator

The 10 per cent increase in ferry fares decided by the Scottish Government was greater than the rise requested by ferry operators, a freedom-of-information response has shown.

CalMac and NorthLink, who operate routes on the west coast and Northern Isles respectively, had sought a 2 per cent increase in fares in line with the inflation rate from earlier in the year.

A briefing note obtained by Scottish Labour noted “the significant and ongoing fiscal pressures facing ministers at this time necessitate recommending a 10 per cent increase”.

The note also says inflation and the costs of maintaining an ageing fleet make the 10 per cent rise necessary.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced the 10 per cent increase in October. It took effect from January 1 on the Northern Isles network and will start on March 28 on the west coast.

Scottish Labour islands spokeswoman Rhoda Grant said “These bombshell documents show it was SNP ministers who chose to inflict eyewatering fare hikes on long-suffering ferry passengers.

“After dealing with years of ferry chaos because of the SNP’s incompetence, islanders are now being forced to pick up the tab for SNP financial mismanagement too.

“Scots cannot keep being forced to pay the price for SNP failure.”

The Scottish Government says it understands the increase will be difficult but insists it will recoup money used to freeze fares in previous years.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced the price hike in October last year | Lisa Ferguson/NationalWorld

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is committed to investing in our ferry services.

“We are delivering six new major vessels to serve Scotland’s ferry network from early 2025 to help reduce the need for extensive repairs on older vessels.

“We have also recently launched the procurement of another seven small vessels as we work to deliver the resilient services that our island communities need and deserve.

“The Scottish Government has had to face prolonged spending cuts from UK Government and this increase will help us recover the £10 million being carried from previous fare freezes.

“It will also help deliver the resilient, accessible services that ferry users want, enable continued investment in new vessels and infrastructure to support those services and cover the recurring costs from previous fares freezes.”

