The SNP and Labour are neck-and-neck in popularity ahead of the next general election, a new poll has suggested.

The study by Redfield and Wilton spoke to 1,000 Scots over the age of 16 on March 10 and 11, putting the two parties on 34 per cent with voters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP increased by one point from the previous poll last month, while Labour remained on the same level.

Anas Sarwar's Scottish Labour is neck and neck with the SNP ahead of the next general election, according to new poll. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/National World.

The Tories dropped two points to 16 per cent, while Reform UK remained on 4 per cent, the Scottish Greens increased by two points to 14 per cent and the Alba Party stayed on 1 per cent.

The gap between the SNP and Labour in Holyrood voting intention also expanded in the poll, with Humza Yousaf’s party remaining on 35 per cent in the constituency vote, while the Anas Sarwar-led group dropped two points to 31 per cent.

Labour remained ahead in the regional vote, staying on 29 per cent, while the SNP gained one point, finishing on 28 per cent.

The First Minister’s approval rating also increased by one point, but remained a net negative at -16 per cent, while 43 per cent of respondents said the Scottish Government was incompetent, compared to 28 per cent who believed it was competent.

The pollster also assessed how political leaders compared to each other in the eyes of voters.

Asked who would be the best prime minister, 24 per cent of respondents said Rishi Sunak – down two points – while Sir Keir Starmer saw his rating drop three points to 44 per cent with 32 per cent saying they did not know.

In a similar question about the position of Scottish First Minister, Anas Sarwar – who dropped one point to 32 per cent – crept ahead of Mr Yousaf, who lost two points, with 31 per cent saying he would be the best choice.

But 37 per cent of respondents said they did not know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 36 per cent said they would support Humza Yousaf over Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – a drop of 3 per cent – while the Moray MP’s rating increased by two points to 30 per cent preferring him to lead Scotland.

On the question of independence, support remained stagnant, with 48 per cent of decided voters favouring separation and 52 per cent saying they would vote against.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the poll showed “Scots want change and that they are turning to Scottish Labour to deliver it”.

“With Anas Sarwar now leading Humza Yousaf as the people’s preferred choice for First Minister, it is clear that Scotland now wants change from both of its failing governments,” she said.

“From a New Deal for Working People to GB energy and thousands of clean energy jobs in Scotland, only Scottish Labour is offering change to the people of Scotland.

“Only Scottish Labour can replace both the Tories and the SNP.”

While SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said: “With the Tories and Keir Starmer’s Labour Party hell bent on abandoning Scotland’s interests at every turn, it has never been clearer that only SNP MPs will make Scotland’s voice heard at Westminster.

“At a time when we are in desperate need of real change, Scotland is being shafted by a future shaped by a broken Brexit economy and austerity obsessed government – whether it be led by Sunak or Starmer. People deserve better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Westminster isn’t working for Scotland and only a vote for the SNP is vote to stand up for Scotland, defend our public services, and offer people the choice of a better future with independence.”