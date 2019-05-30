SNP and Conservative depute leaders line up for debate on independence

The prospect of a public debate between two senior MSPs on Scottish independence has been held open following a spirited exchange on TV.

Keith Brown and Jackson Carlaw clashed last night on an STV chat show on the prospect of IndyRef2, hours after the Scottish Government published a referendum bill which could grant it the future power to hold another vote on the constitution.

The Scottish Conservative deputy leader claimed that Scots were fed-up of constitutional politics, there was no demand for a further referendum, and that Nicola Sturgeon should be focused on the “day job”.

But the SNP depute hit back, saying Mr Carlaw was treating Scotland with “contempt” by claiming a second vote would not be approved by the UK Government.

He continued: “I asked Jackson Carlaw to debate this issue two months ago and he ran away from it. I challenge again tonight - if you’ve got the confidence in your own arguments will you accept my challenge to have a public debate on this issue?”

Carlaw replied: “As one deputy to another I am more than happy to take him on and murder him on the issue.”

The Scotsman asked both parties today if a debate between the two MSPs would now be arranged.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “We’re always happy for such a debate – in fact, Jackson is writing to Keith Brown to invite him to his constituency over the summer to do exactly that.”

A spokeswoman for the SNP said: “The Tories are running scared of giving people in Scotland a say on their future, because they know support for independence is on the rise.

“The prospect of an extreme Tory Brexiteer as Prime Minister means that support is likely to surge even higher.

“They can keep trying to run away from the issue, but ultimately the people of Scotland must be given a choice.”