Finance Secretary Kate Forbes

It comes as one in ten Scots also face paying more income tax.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes was accused of handing local authorities a real-terms funding cut as she delivered the Scottish Budget in Holyrood.

She said her spending plans protect the core local authority budget "in cash terms" and ensure councils "are getting a fair share" of health and social care funding.

She did not mention council tax in her statement to Holyrood, but the Budget document said: “We will provide full flexibility to local authorities in setting council tax rates –

enhancing their fiscal autonomy.”

This means Scots could face the largest hikes in council tax next year since 2007.

Scottish Tory MSP Liz Smith said: "Kate Forbes didn't even mention it in her statement but the government have completely removed the cap on tax hikes at an incredibly difficult time, when many Scots are already struggling to get by.

"Instead of giving our communities a fair deal, the SNP have cut funding in real terms and passed the buck onto local councils.