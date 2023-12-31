SNP accuse Sir Keir Starmer of trying to dodge scrutiny over claims he'd skip debates

An aide is said to have suggested Sir Keir would like to avoid televised debates.

The SNP has accused Sir Keir Starmer of trying to dodge scrutiny following claims he'd prefer to skip televised debates during an election.

It follows reports that the Labour leader was hoping to avoid general election debates, with the party having “nothing to gain” from them.

Labour currently leads the Conservatives by 17 points according to Ipsos, while Best for Britain polling has Scottish Labour on 37 per cent, enjoying a six point lead over the SNP.

Now it is claimed a Labour aide suggested he would like to avoid taking part in televised general election debates, where people across the country can tune in to watch party leaders present their ideas and be scrutinised. A Labour aide has reportedly said “We have nothing to gain [but]...I guess we will have to.”’

SNP MP, Hannah Bardell has now accused the Labour leader of running scared, and not having anything to offer.

She said: “Try as he might, Keir Starmer will not be able to dodge scrutiny ahead of the general election - and it is quite frankly pathetic for him to try to shy away from TV debates.

“As Starmer's list of u-turns continues to mount up, people deserve to know what on earth his Labour Party stands for.

“No politician confident of themselves, their party or their plans would try to avoid TV debates in a general election - it is clear that Keir Starmer's pro-Brexit, pro-austerity Labour Party has no alternative to the broken Westminster system.

“Just like speaking to people on doorsteps, these debates are an important part of an election where politicians can listen to what matters most to people and be questioned. I, and my colleagues in the SNP, relish the opportunity to hear from folk and outline our positive vision for the future.