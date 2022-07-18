It was a no-confidence vote in his Government, something running so well meetings aren’t happening due to a lack of ministers.

Opening the debate, the Prime Minister stated he had “no idea” why Sir Keir Starmer had “insisted we must have a confidence motion today”, a point somewhat hampered by his Government calling it themselves.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What followed appeared an exercise in delusion from a man whose head was perhaps still spinning after missing a COBRA meeting to get filmed flying a plane.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a no-confidence vote in his own Government.

The Prime Minister knows it’s over, and to all intents and purposes is spending his final days just doing cool stuff for Instagram.

Boris Johnson said he is in charge of “one of the most dynamic governments of modern times”, which could fit if you focus on the “constant change” part of the definition.

Tory MPs sat behind him anxiously, with few stepping up to defend the man they helped oust, save for Michael Fabricant.

The Lichfield MP held the Government to account by asking essentially how brilliant Britain was because of the Prime Minister.

It was actually rather sad – a leader who used to be a great campaigner, essentially giving himself a title parade after being relegated.

None of the party’s big names wanted to support him, and even the person that lost to the Prime Minister on polling day stepped up to twist the knife.

Independent MP and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Prime Minister was giving a “fantasy tour” of the the UK and his time in office, with a legacy of 14 million people in poverty.

Normally made to look so much better than he was by Mr Corbyn, Mr Johnson faltered once again, replying that 14 million people had voted for him.

That’s no reply to the number in poverty, blaming Labour for a vote he called, and repeating the same lines that did not save him.