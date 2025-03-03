Sir Keir Starmer's put-down of Nigel Farage shows the Commons is united behind him - and Ukraine

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer has not enjoyed the easiest start to his premiership, making a series of tough decisions that have often seemed to upset someone. It has felt at times like the Prime Minister is constantly walking a tightrope, with his policies never quite pleasing everyone.

It happened again last week, where Sir Keir turned on the charm with US president Donald Trump, offering him a state visit. The Labour leader had seemingly made progress on Ukraine, before the shocking scenes in the Oval Office 24 hours later. Even then, Tories criticised him for not calling out Mr Trump’s comments on Canada.

But on Monday, as the Prime Minister addressed MPs following the European leaders' summit held in London on Sunday, there was no division. Even as he insisted nobody should doubt Mr Trump wants peace, there was little in the way of criticism. Monday’s debate saw a House united, both in its support for Ukraine, but also, notably, in its backing for how Sir Keir plans to deliver the objective.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, whose own MPs have become frustrated with her confrontational style at Prime Minister’s Questions, struck a tone of solidarity. She welcomed the Prime Minister’s work and asked what he thought could be done to “heal the rift” between Ukraine and the US. This wasn’t a combative battle of ideas, it was pushing for details from a party leader who wants to help deliver them.

It was the same for Ms Badenoch’s backbenchers, with James Cleverly, a former foreign secretary, taking to his feet to say he found himself “agreeing with everything the Prime Minister has said today”, adding the Labour leader had “not put a foot wrong”. This was the theme of the session, the Commons quite deliberately making clear it was united on Ukraine, showing a strong front not just for the embattled civilians fighting off the invaders, but also to their counterparts in Europe and the US. America may not be as reliable, but Britain isn’t going anywhere.

It follows a tense meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

The only slight clashes came with difficult questions about the US relationship. Lib Dem leader Ed Davey warned the UK needed to “reduce our dependency on the United States” as he feared President Trump was “not a reliable ally with respect to Russia”.

Sir Keir sensibly did not bite, instead repeating the US and the UK have the closest of relationships. Behind the scenes, there is frustration with Mr Trump, and Sunday’s summit is a direct result of the US president’s actions. But the Labour leader cannot say that and didn’t. It was telling he wasn’t pushed on it.

The only sour moment in the Commons, the only speaker to spark groans rather than murmurs of support, was Reform leader Nigel Farage, and even he called Sunday’s summit a “triumph”. The MP for Clacton and Trump ally asked if the minerals deal was enough of a security guarantee, prompting anger and heckles from MPs.

The loudest came from Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael, sitting behind Mr Farage, who rolled his eyes and shouted “Nyet/нет", the Russian word for no.

Westminster’s loudest cheers came as Sir Keir responded, telling Mr Farage “Russia is the aggressor, Zelensky is a war leader whose country has been invaded, and we should all be supporting him and not fawning over Putin”.