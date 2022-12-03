Sir Keir Starmer: We will radically shake up devolution

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says his party is ready to redistribute many of Westminster’s powers across the United Kingdom, should it win the next general election.

Writing exclusively in the Scotland on Sunday, Starmer says Gordon Brown, and the Commission on the UK’s Future which the former Prime Minister is leading, will publish proposals tomorrow for “the biggest ever transfer of control from Westminster back to the British people.”

That report, says Starmer, will spark radical proposals from Labour to reshape the United Kingdom.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Stalks & Stem store, a small business in Shawlands, Glasgow.

"The next Labour government will hand powers to towns, cities, regions and nations that will reignite our economy,” he writes. “This is a matter of personal conviction for me. I have always believed that the people best placed to decide what works in Stirling, Sunderland on Swansea are the people there.

"If we expect these places to drive growth we must first hand them the keys.”

