Sir Keir Starmer: We will radically shake up devolution

Writing exclusively in the Scotland on Sunday, Starmer says Gordon Brown, and the Commission on the UK’s Future which the former Prime Minister is leading, will publish proposals tomorrow for “the biggest ever transfer of control from Westminster back to the British people.”
That report, says Starmer, will spark radical proposals from Labour to reshape the United Kingdom.
"The next Labour government will hand powers to towns, cities, regions and nations that will reignite our economy,” he writes. “This is a matter of personal conviction for me. I have always believed that the people best placed to decide what works in Stirling, Sunderland on Swansea are the people there.
"If we expect these places to drive growth we must first hand them the keys.”
Starmer also takes aim at the Conservative government in London, and the SNP administration in Edinburgh, accusing them of having “no real answers beyond their need to set neighbour against neighbour and nation against nation”.