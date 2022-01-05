Sir Keir Starmer tests positive for coronavirus and will miss PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for coronavirus and Angela Rayner will deputise for him at Prime Minister’s Questions, a party spokesman said.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 10:15 am

The Labour leader previously tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the Budget in October.

Sir Keir is not thought to have any Covid-19 symptoms but the infection was picked up as part of his regular testing routine.

This latest positive test will mean it is the sixth period of self-isolation for the Labour leader since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Sir Keir addressed an audience in Birmingham where he promised “straight leadership” based on the values of “security, prosperity and respect” if his party is returned to power.

Coronavirus testing rules are set to be eased to reduce the time people have to spend in isolation as Boris Johnson acts to combat staff absences in key parts of the economy and health service.

