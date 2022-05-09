Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he would resign if fined.

The Labour leader is under pressure after having called for the Prime Minister and Chancellor to resign after they were fined.

He said: “The idea that I would casually break the rules is wrong and frankly I don’t believe those accusing me believe it themselves.

"They are just trying to feed cynicism to get the public to believe all politicians are the same.”

He had been due to speak at an Institute for Government discussion, but pulled out on Sunday, with Labour not explaining why other than to say “plans change”.

Sir Keir also did not attend a memorial service for former MP James Brokenshire at St Margaret’s Church in Westminster, where he was expected join politicians from across the divide including the prime minister and Cabinet members.

Labour says the food was consumed between work events, meaning it was within the rules despite the ban on indoor socialising.

But the Labour leader was facing calls to answer fresh questions after a leaked memo suggested the takeaway was planned, with no further work apparently scheduled after dinner.Earlier on Monday Nicola Sturgeon claimed the Tory attacks on Sir Keir over “beergate” are part of a “massive operation” to divert attention away from Mr Johnson’s “serial breaching” of lockdown rules.

The Scottish First Minister added: “What I do think is pretty obvious is that there is a massive operation under way on the part of the Conservatives to divert attention from Boris Johnson.

“And not just Boris Johnson’s single breaking of the rules, but what appears to have been a serial breaching of the rules and, of course, Boris Johnson’s inability to be straight with the House of Commons.”