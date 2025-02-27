Sir John Curtice suggests John Swinney's anti-Reform summit will help SNP

John Swinney is to hold a summit later this year against the rise of the far-right in Scotland.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney’s attack on Nigel Farage’s “politics of fear” helps the SNP by sowing division amongst the unionist ranks, according to polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice.

The First Minister held a press conference on Wednesday where he said he would be calling on political and civic leaders, churches and charities to come together for a summit against the rise of Reform and what he described as the “far-right” in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He branded Mr Farage an “apologist” for Russia and warned Scots against voting for Reform at next year’s Holyrood election.

John Swinney | Press Association

Polls suggest Reform could pick up as many as 15 seats at next year’s election.

Prof Curtice told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “Reform does not pose a particular threat to the SNP’s chances in this election. If we look at where their vote is coming from, it is coming from those who voted for unionist parties in July and voted No in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Which takes us to the Machiavellian point that John Swinney is aiming to sow further division in the unionist ranks.

“If we look at Labour and the Conservatives ruling out liaising with Reform, if Reform does get significant representation in Holyrood, that would make it more difficult for a unionist politician, most likely Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, to sustain a minority administration.

Professor Sir John Curtice | Leon Neal/Getty Images

“The truth is the rise of Reform is adding to Anas Sarwar’s difficulties more than John Swinney’s difficulties. Apart from a genuine wish to draw a line against Reform, it is advantageous for him [Mr Swinney] to sow division in the unionist ranks.”

Previously Prof Curtice has said Mr Sarwar’s chances of becoming first minister are “fading fast” and would need to rely on backing from other unionist parties such as the Conservatives and the Lib Dems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the polling expert also she he believed the summit Mr Swinney had proposed would do little to impact on Reform’s popularity north of the Border.

Prof Curtice said: “Reform is doing well from being outside the system.