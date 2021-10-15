Credit: Photo by Penelope Barritt/Shutterstock (10414606c) Sir David Amess at Old Leigh Regatta

This article was written before the tragic news that Sir David Amess died from the attack.

The MP for Southend West in Essex, was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

According to reports a man walked into his constituency surgery and stabbed the 69-year-old multiple times.

Essex Police has confirmed that someone has been arrested and is in custody in relation to the incident.

Politicians across the board have been expressing their horror at the attack, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan saying: “Truly awful news. My thoughts and prayers are with David Amess MP, his family, staff and the community at this incredibly difficult time.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also wrote: “Dreadful news. Wishing ⁦@amessd_southend⁩ a full and speedy recovery.”

The Jo Cox Foundation tweeted: “The Jo Cox Foundation is horrified to hear the news of the attack on Sir David Amess MP.

“We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time.”

Jo Cox was MP for Batley and Spen when she was murdered in 2016.

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross said: “This is truly horrific news. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David, his family and his staff at this awful time" and Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, added: “I’m horrified by the reports regarding David Amess.

“We don’t know the details yet but on behalf of all of us in the Labour Party I want to say all of our thoughts are with David and we all hope that he pulls through and is ok.”

Former Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted: “Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family.”

Scottish MSP Monica Lennon said: “This is awful and frightening news. Thoughts with David Amess, his family and team at this worrying time. Hope he recovers fully from this serious attack.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney also said he was shocked, saying: “Appalling news. I hope David Amess makes a full recovery and send every good wish to him, his family and his team at this traumatic time.”

In a statement, Essex Police said officers arrived at the scene in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm and arrested a man, with an air ambulance also at the scene.

