'Significant and systemic failures' by Scottish Government around its freedom of information regime

The report – the latest update by the Scottish Information Commissioner in his five-year intervention into the Scottish Government’s FOI processes – also warns of “substantial problems” around the government’s ability to track FOI performance.

The Commissioner stated that the pandemic had been a “contributory factor” but warned organisational compliance and issues with monitoring and reporting were “clearly wider concerns” needing to be “urgently addressed”.

It warns that special advisers to ministers are often intervening in cases outside of the formal processes with officials failing to make the required record of any advice from these political advisers.

It also states, referencing the decision by ministers to block the release of information around the Lochaber guarantee, that some cases saw too broad or narrow interpretations of the requests and many cases where the rationale for decisions taken were “not adequately recorded”.

Daren Fitzhenry, the commissioner, wrote that the government is facing “substantial problems in the organisation’s ability to track, monitor and report on (and therefore improve) FOI performance; issues with organisational compliance with the revised clearance procedures; disruption to the newly-established network of FOI case-handlers; and evidence of significant delays and organisational ‘bottlenecks’ in some areas.

“I also found evidence of significant and systemic failures to comply with case file records management requirements with the effect that, for many of the cases examined, it was not possible to fully assess how a case had been handled, who had been involved in case handling, or why particular decisions were taken. This issue is highlighted frequently throughout this report.”

Special advisers, the report states, are often involved in an internal reassessment of the sensitivity of an FOI request with “routine” cases often going to ministers and special advisers for review outside of the formal processes for FOI within government.

There were also a “significant number of cases” in which special advisers had “clearly played a role in request-handling”, but no direct record of this had been saved within the case file by the government.

Mr Fitzhenry recommended ministers should take steps to improve the recording of special adviser advise, the rationale for decisions by Ministers, and the reasons why advice from the FOI unit was not followed.

The report states that the requirement to record advice from special advisers is “not being followed clearly and consistently”, and said that special adviser involvement often led to delays of up to seven months in responding to requests.

FOI legislation states requests must be responded to within 20 working days.

Media requests are also more likely to be subject to special adviser or ministerial review, the report states, although the data sample was not large enough to form firm conclusions.

Ministers were asked to supply FOI tracking data for all open cases in April 2021, but Mr Fitzhenry said the government “struggled to provide reliable data” to inform the report.

Mr Fitzhenry stated that cases meeting the requirements for records management were the “rare exception, rather than the norm”.

This including “significant omissions” in case files which was “persistent and widespread”.

He added that the majority of cases examined were “impossible to fully assess” on a wide range of issues including whether procedures had been followed, who was involved, the advice received, discussions that had taken place, and the reasons for the ultimate decisions taken.

The SIC’s intervention was launched following concerns raised by journalists around a two-track system in which requests from the media were treated differently from requests by the general public and began in November 2017.

The latest progress report states that some “significant improvements” have been made, including the end of the “two stream” approach to handling FOI requests based on the identity of the requester

The Scottish Information Commissioner will undertake a further assessment of the government’s approach to FOI in 2023.

