A Conservative MSP considering a bid for the party leadership in Scotland has said it should learn lessons from Labour.

Jamie Greene said the Tories “might do well to rip a page out of Labour’s book of comebacks”.

He said Labour “had to appeal to Tory and SNP voters to win seats”, adding: “They realised that parties on the fringe achieve fringe-like results.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Greene, who has been an MSP for West Scotland since 2016, said Labour had “skipped evolution in favour of revolution”.

Writing for The Scotsman, he added: “It unapologetically headed for centre ground (on paper at least), dropped its fringe figureheads, and in Scotland changed its red English rose to a red Scottish thistle. So what, you may ask?

"Labour needed a unique Scottish identity, which allowed its respective party leaders to see eye-to-eye when it matters, but give off a veneer of difference when it suits. The same can now be true of the Scottish Tories.

“Our members and activists are undoubtedly loyal people. Loyal to the party they have long campaigned for.

"I get that. It’s arguably the oldest, most successful political movement in modern history, so reluctance to change is understandable. But I say this – at 12 per cent of the popular vote, maybe it’s time to ‘do a Labour’. Because ‘doing a nothing’ will be our demise.

“I want our party galvanised under a banner, which is distinct to us and our Scottish values. Not a logo change or new party slogan, every part of our centre-right movement has to reflect an inclusive, ambitious, modern and competent party worthy of forming, or at least being part of, any future Scottish Government.”

Mr Greene was previously his party’s justice spokesman, but was sacked from the Holyrood front bench last year. He later said he believed this was because of his support for gender reform.

He is now among upwards of half a dozen Tory MSPs considering a bid for the leadership in Scotland after Douglas Ross announced his intention to quit during the general election campaign. Other potential candidates include Murdo Fraser, the Tory economy spokesman in Holyrood, who previously mooted the idea of a breakaway party when he ran against Ruth Davidson in 2011.

Speaking to the Holyrood Sources podcast, Mr Fraser suggested he now favoured a Canadian-style model, with a separate party in Holyrood only. "So the UK Conservative party, under the Canadian model, would still fight elections in Scotland, but it just wouldn't fight elections to Holyrood,” he said.

Russell Findlay, the Tory justice spokesman in Holyrood, is so far the only candidate to have formally announced a leadership bid. He said the party must refocus its efforts from “predominantly battling against independence to instead leading a patriotic conservative movement that stands for aspiration and ambition”.

Mr Findlay, a former journalist, has already secured the support of several MSPs, including front bench colleagues Rachael Hamilton, Douglas Lumsden, Miles Briggs and Sandesh Gulhane.