An Edinburgh woman is setting up a self-defence class for sex workers over fears proposals to change prostitution laws could be dangerous.

Pamela, 28, has been doing sex work for the past five years, but said she was “anxious” about proposals in Holyrood to overhaul Scottish prostitution laws.

Alba MSP Ash Regan is preparing to put forward a Bill to introduce what is known as the Nordic model, which would shift the burden of criminality off the women selling sex onto the men buying sex, challenge men’s demand for buying sex, and work to support women to exit prostitution.

In 2021 the Scottish Government pledged to follow this model in Scotland.

However, Pamela said plans to introduce the Nordic model in Scotland were a “huge reason” for her setting up a self-defence class in the Scottish capital.

She wants to see prostitution fully decriminalised in Scotland - a position that is supported by the Scottish Greens, Amnesty International and the World Health Organisation.

Speaking to The Scotsman, she said: “The class is going to be run by sex workers for sex workers.

“The laws being looked at would put sex workers in a position where they are more vulnerable. It makes me anxious - the only model I want to see is full decriminalisation like they have in New Zealand.

“The Government also shouldn’t be telling people what to do with their bodies when we already live in a patriarchy.”

The class, which takes place next month, will cover physical self-defence and information on the existing and proposed laws in Scotland.

Pamela dubbed the existing laws “ridiculous” as they do not allow women to work together for safety in numbers. But she said introducing the Nordic model would “take resources away from sex workers”.

Pamela said the Nordic model was likely to reduce the number of clients, which in turn would coerce sex workers to perform more extreme acts or enter riskier situations to make up for loss of earnings.

She said those most likely to be violent would not be put off by the Nordic model.

“I am pretty privileged because my family knows what I do, but I am worried about others,” she said.

“If the Government wants less women to do sex work, they should be given the chance to make a good wage elsewhere, afford childcare and afford the resources to leave abusive partners.

“For example, I got into it so I could afford private therapy, and even my family members who don’t agree with sex work think I am healthier now. You can disagree with my job, but we deserve safety.”

She added: “The Nordic model sounds shiny and nice, but the aftermath of it is violence. I think Scotland is better than this. We live in dark times and Scottish people have always given me hope.

“I would be so disappointed because Scottish people are very open-minded and liberal.”

Ms Regan’s office said her Bill “lowers the bar for police intervention” to address violent clients, and stressed the UN’s stance was there was an inherent connection between prostitution and violence against women.

“There is a large amount of research into the men who pay for sex, including a comprehensive study located in Scotland that shows the myth of the good buyer is just that - a myth,” a statement said.

“A good man, one who treats women with respect and not as a commodity, does not buy her consent to allow him access to her body to satisfy his sexual needs.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Through our ‘Prostitution - challenging and deterring men’s demand: strategic approach’, we are focused on improving access to support for women, and helping them safely, and sustainably, exit from prostitution.”