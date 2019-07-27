Scottish Tory Colin Clark gets Scotland Office job amid 'snub' row

Have your say

Scottish MP Colin Clark has been appointed to a junior ministerial role in the Scotland Office, as Downing Street fights off accusations that it has snubbed the Scottish Tories.

The Gordon MP will serve alongside Robin Walker, the MP for Worcester, who is believed to be the first English MP to serve at the Scotland Office since the 19th century.

Mr Walker’s appointment on Friday was greeted with disbelief by Scottish Tory MPs, who expected jobs at Dover House to be filled from among their number.

One described their reaction as “stunned, baffled, incredulous”.

And SNP MP Pete Wishart described the decision as “a slap in the face for Ruth Davidson”.

Mr Clarke’s appointment doubles the number of junior ministerial roles at the Scotland Office. A Downing Street source denied on Friday that Mr Walker’s appointment was a snub.

Mr Walker was previously a Brexit minister and played a key behind-the-scenes role in talks with devolved administrations.

The Oxford educated MP is the son of Tory peer Peter Walker, who also represented Worcester in the Commons.

Mr Clark will also serve as a government whip.

