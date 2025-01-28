Scottish Tories to bring vote calling on Neil Gray to resign

The party said the health secretary is ‘distracted by a personal scandal’

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Conservatives are to force a vote in Holyrood on Wednesday calling on the SNP health secretary to resign.

The party said Neil Gray’s time in charge of the NHS had been “disastrous” and he was “distracted by a personal scandal”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health Secretary Neil Gray has said he will take responsibility if the SNP government's bid to reduce NHS waiting times to 12 months by 2026 fails (Picture: Andrew Milligan) | PA

It follows a row over Mr Gray’s use of ministerial cars to attend Aberdeen and Scotland football games.

The Tories will put forward an amendment to a Labour-led motion on the health service, which will give MSPs a chance to call on Mr Gray to resign.

However, it is unlikely the amendment will pass, because the Scottish Greens are not expected to back it.

First Minister John Swinney has repeatedly rejected calls by opposition politicians to sack Mr Gray. On Monday, he insisted the under-fire health secretary would still be in post by the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane, his party’s health spokesman, said: “Neil Gray’s time in charge of Scotland’s NHS has been disastrous.

“Things were bad enough for suffering patients and overwhelmed staff under his predecessors, but the latest SNP health secretary is overseeing a permanent crisis in the health service. His complete lack of leadership means patients’ lives are being put at risk and waiting lists are continuing to soar.

“People still cannot get GP or dentist appointments easily and many patients are stuck in hospital unnecessarily, despite the SNP’s pledge a decade ago to end delayed discharge.

“Not only is Neil Gray similar to Michael Matheson in that he is distracted by a personal scandal, he also has no vision for the future of our NHS. I urge MSPs from other parties to join the Scottish Conservatives and tell Neil Gray to resign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Mr Gray apologised for an “inadvertent error” when he said notes were available for all the meetings he had attended at Aberdeen and Scotland games. This turned out not to be the case.

In November, Mr Gray, an Aberdeen fan, said it was legitimate for ministers to attend sporting events and he would continue to do so.

However, he apologised after admitting he had given the impression of “acting more as a fan and less as a minister” and should have “attended a wider range of games”.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: “All Neil Gray has to show for his record as health secretary is weekly queues at A&E, thousands stuck in limbo due to delayed discharge, and nurses delivering care in corridors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John Swinney has already sidelined his health secretary, but if he is serious about delivering for Scotland, he must put someone more capable in his place.