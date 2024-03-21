Scottish Tories in call to commission Holyrood portrait of King Charles for Scottish Parliament

Calls to commission a portrait of King Charles III in the Scottish Parliament have been branded an “irrelevant vanity project” and a “terrible signal” during the cost-of-living crisis.

On Thursday afternoon Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser is due to ask the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body what plans it has for an official painting or photograph of the monarch.

However the Scottish Greens, who have consistently called for the monarchy to be abolished in an independent Scotland, say commissioning such a portrait is a “clear waste of cash”.

King Charles III during his coronation at Westminster Abbey. Image: Aaron Chown/Press Association.

This comes after weeks of speculation around the Princess of Wales, and in the wake of the “doctored” family photo controversy.

Green MSP Ross Greer said: “No amount of photoshop in the world could justify squandering public money on such an irrelevant vanity project.

“This would be a clear waste of cash and send a terrible signal to the public during a cost-of-living crisis.”

In 2011 the parliament commissioned a photographic portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II to mark 10 years of devolution - the portrait by Shaun Murawski can still be seen in Holyrood’s main public hall.