The Scottish Tories have been accused to “panicking” about the rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform party.

Russell Findlay’s Scottish Conservatives have been attacked for holding a “disgusting” and “dehumanising” debate linking asylum seekers and refugees with under-pressure public services - amid accusations the party is “panicking about Reform”.

The Scottish Tories, who last week criticised the SNP for using the devolved parliament to debate the situation in Gaza, used their Holyrood time to discuss refugees and asylum seekers, as the party comes under pressure from Nigel Farage’s Reform.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay and Reform leader Nigel Farage | PA

First Minister John Swinney accused the Conservatives of bringing the debate to “politically exploit this issue in the most disgusting fashion”, while SNP social justice secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, hit out at the “divisive, dehumanising rhetoric” and called for focus on “delivering our moral and legal duties of protection” for refugees and people seeking asylum.

Earlier, Mr Swinney branded an attack on an asylum hotel in Falkirk as “despicable”.

The campaign group Stand Up to Racism claimed a brick was thrown through the window of the Cladhan Hotel on Monday night. The hotel has been the site of a number of protests.

Mr Swinney said: “I absolutely deprecate the throwing of a brick at the window of the hotel.

“I think it’s absolutely despicable that should have happened.

First Minister John Swinney | PA

“There are people inside that hotel who have experienced fear and terror and I’m appalled that they’re experiencing fear and terror in Scotland, our country.”

Scottish Conservative finance and local government spokesman Craig Hoy claimed Scottish councils are giving “priority for those coming from overseas”, despite Scotland having a no priority need policy for homelessness.

Craig Hoy MSP

He added: “The financial burden of housing immigrants cannot be understated.

“It is forcing them (councils) to prioritise the needs of those from elsewhere when Scots struggle to get a roof over their head.”

Highlighting protests at hotels housing people seeking asylum, Mr Hoy claimed the unrest was “the product of the failure of politicians to address legitimate community concerns”.

The UK has a legal obligation to take in those seeking asylum. The Home Office houses those seeking asylum, who have £9 a week to live off, in temporary accommodation. Those who are granted a right to remain as refugees have just 28 days to leave their accommodation, with many forced to declare as homeless.

Despite homelessness pressure in Glasgow being exacerbated by newly recognised refugees declaring as homeless, only one hotel in the city is being used to accommodate those seeking asylum, paid for by the UK government.

Scottish Labour housing spokesperson, Mark Griffin, accused the Conservatives of “panicking about Reform”, who are poised to take seats from the Tories at next year’s Holyrood election.

He added that the debate “opens us up to the type of dangerous and divisive rhetoric which is weaponised by bad faith actors for political gain”.

Earlier, Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, told journalists that “it’s far too easy for politicians to try and blame migration for every ill in our society”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

Mr Sarwar said: “The best way of addressing those who want to use migration as a tool to divide us is by fixing the broken immigration system while also making sure we address the fundamental issues that people feel in their day to day lives.