Scottish Tories and SNP condemn Lord Frost after peer calls for devolution to be put 'into reverse'

Scottish Tories and the SNP have condemned Lord Frost after the senior peer called for devolution to be put “into reverse”.

The Tory chief Brexit negotiator and former Cabinet Office Minister claimed Scotland had too much power, and urged the UK Government to be more "assertive" in its attacks on devolution, arguing the UK internal market act "has not been used assertively as it should".

Lord David Frost also claimed the SNP’s “implosion” provided an opportunity to re-visit the devolution settlements which created the Scottish and Welsh Parliaments.

Writing in The Telegraph, Lord David Frost said: "Not only must no more powers be devolved to Scotland, it’s time to reverse the process.

Lord David Frost called for devolution to be rolled back.

"Ministers should make clear that, if re-elected, they will review and roll back some currently devolved powers.

"In particular, Scotland does not need to be an independent actor on the world stage; it should not be able to legislate to disrupt free trade within the UK; and it does not need to have most tax-raising powers currently available to it."Both the Scottish Tories and SNP criticised his comments, with Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser labelling them “nonsense”.He said: “Devolution has allowed us to shine a light on SNP failures. The Conservatives will not be rolling it back.”

Donald Cameron, the Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands, accused Lord Frost of talking “a load of baloney”.

He added: “Devolution hasn’t failed and no Conservative should want to reverse it.”

The SNP Westminster leader claimed the comments showed the “Tory mask has slipped”.He said: “It's clear Westminster's repeated attacks on Scotland are a deliberate, co-ordinated attempt to reverse devolution, roll-back the powers of the Scottish Parliament and force Scotland under Westminster control.

"With the pro-Brexit Labour Party working with the Tories to block devolution and deny Scotland's democratic right to choose our own future - independence is the only way to keep Scotland safe. "Whether it's blue Tories or red Tories, none of the Westminster parties can be trusted.