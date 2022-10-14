Scottish students should receive half-price bus and train fares, says NUS

The body representing around 500,000 students across Scotland said existing policies create “gaping loopholes” that mean a significant number of students still have to pay “full-whack fares” simply to attend university or college classes.

It said the cost-of-living crisis is taking students “past the tipping point”.

The call forms part of a new campaign, Fighting For Students, that will also push for an increase in grants and bursaries.

Students at Edinburgh University

Various young person discounts are available on the bus and rail network, and the Scottish Government’s recently-introduced Young Persons’ Free Bus Travel Scheme allows those under 22 to travel for free.

However, with a larger number of Scottish college and university students aged over 21 than under, NUS Scotland argued a 50 per cent discount on bus and train travel as an immediate cost-of-living measure would close an “unfair loophole”.

In the longer term, it will campaign for a permanent extension of concessionary travel fares for all students.

Ellie Gomersall, president of NUS Scotland, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is taking Scotland’s students past the tipping point.

"Our new Fighting For Students campaign is calling for fixes that will prevent students from dropping out of their studies or falling into poverty during this crisis.

“One of those fixes is to provide all students in Scotland – regardless of age – a 50 per cent discount on bus and train travel.

"Existing policies are well-intentioned and welcome, but create gaping loopholes that mean a significant proportion of Scottish students have to pay full-whack fares simply to attend university or college classes.

“A Glasgow Student Forum survey of 8,600 students in 2019 found that 31 per cent of students in the city missed classes because they couldn’t afford transport.

"Since then, the cost-of-living crisis has spiralled to a point that unacceptable numbers of Scotland’s students are considering dropping out of their studies or are facing poverty and homelessness.

“Systemic issues within our education system are leaving students without the money they need to survive.

"By urgently closing this unfair loophole to reduce transport costs, we can ensure that at the very least, students do not need to make a choice between attending classes or putting food on the table.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Extending free bus travel to all children and young people under 22 is helping to improve access to education, leisure, and work, while enabling them to travel sustainably early in their lives.

“But most importantly, it makes sustainable bus travel more affordable and helps families and young people reduce their travel costs.”

He added: “On rail, ScotRail’s 16-25 rail card offers a third off rail fares and is also open to mature students over the age of 25 if they’re enrolled on a full time course.