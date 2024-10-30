Scottish stag's head imported into Zimbabwe in protest over ban on trophy hunting imports

The import comes with a bill on banning hunting trophies set to go before MPs

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of a rural community group in Zimbabwe have imported a Scottish stag’s head into the country to protest what it sees as British hypocrisy in denouncing African trophy hunting.

Members of the CAMPFIRE Association group, which advocates for conservation programmes that balance the needs of people and wildlife, imported the red deer ‘twelve-pointer’ from a Scottish taxidermist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community members pose for a photograph with a Stags head | CAMPFIRE

The protest comes as legislation banning the import of hunting trophies is reintroduced to the House of Commons for the fifth time, in a Private Member’s Bill sponsored by Conservative MP David Reed.

Previous Bills have been fiercely opposed by six countries across Southern Africa, who have described the UK’s position as “racist” and neo-colonial in nature.

It comes as polling conducted by research group Savanta found 83 per cent of Brits would ban the importation of hunting trophies, even if it jeopardised the economic security of rural communities in Africa.

The Savanta survey further revealed 86 per cent of respondents thought the UK should also ban the export of UK hunting trophies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Shylock Muyengwa, programmes director at Resource Africa, said: “The same old prejudice, the same hypocrisy — British politicians are at it again with another counterproductive Bill, marking the fifth attempt to ban trophy hunting imports in three years. When will they learn that Africa knows best how to manage its wildlife? When will they learn to respect and consult our governments?” .

Mr Reed’s Bill has passed a first reading, meaning the legislation is just two stages away from passing into law.

A Lords briefing paper last year revealed 190 hunting trophies from Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (Cites) listed species were imported into the UK in 2020.

Speaking earlier this year, Edith Kebesiime, from World Animal Protection Africa, backed a ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "African people do not support trophy hunting. Most money from these hunts does not reach local communities.

"It is nothing, but an opportunity for a cruel and wealthy few to inflict pain and suffering on our native wildlife for their own enjoyment.

"The UK's trophy hunting import ban will help us protect our wildlife heritage and make space for wildlife friendly conservation solutions."

Pro-free market think-tank the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), which seeks to promote lower levels of regulation, had in August branded Labour’s pledge to ban the import of hunting trophies as “illiberal [and] harmful to conservation efforts”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing in the Elephant In The Room paper, author and African Wildlife Economy Institute director Francis Vorhies said at the time: “Trophy hunting, when properly regulated, can generate revenue for conservation, create economic incentives for habitat protection, support target species and their habitats, and contribute to local livelihoods.”

The paper also argued the move would “demonstrate a growing consensus in Parliament to move away from trade liberalisation”.

Botswana’s environment minister Dumezweni Mthimkhulu had weighed into arguments about hunting trophy imports earlier this year, offering the British Government an enormous herd of elephants.

According to media reports in March, he said: “I hope if my offer of elephants is accepted by the British government. They will be kept in London’s Hyde Park because everyone goes there.