Sportscotland is selling Caledonia House in Edinburgh

The national agency for sport in Scotland is closing its Edinburgh office next month, forcing several governing bodies, including those for athletics, gymnastics and basketball, to find new homes.

Sportscotland said a “significant level of investment” would have been required to refurbish Caledonia House and this was not deemed to be a good use of public money.

The office building in South Gyle is listed on the market for £800,000. Proceeds from the sale will go to the Scottish Government, with discussions taking place over how the money will then be used.

Scottish gymnast Cameron Lynn. Scottish Gymnastics is among the bodies affected by the office closure | PA

Tenants at Caledonia House include Scottish Athletics, Scottish Gymnastics, Snowsport Scotland, Basketball Scotland and the Royal Yachting Association Scotland. They were told of the move in February, but some have yet to find a new base.

One sector insider said: “National governing bodies will now have to seek alternative office accommodation, which could cost them more in rates and rents at a time when their funding is tighter than ever.”

They said 2025 was going to be “a big challenge” for a number of governing bodies.

Doc McKelvey, chief executive at Scottish Gymnastics, said: “We are looking at options for alternative office space and as yet have not secured a permanent home. Last year we lost our main equipment storage and events venue when Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth was flooded.

“Our main aim is to find viable, affordable accommodation so we ensure the majority of income from membership fees, funding, and commercial activities benefits our members.”

Basketball Scotland confirmed it was affected, but said it had been given plenty of notice. “Since Covid, Caledonia House has been nowhere near capacity and whilst disappointing, the decision to close is not all that surprising,” a spokesperson said.

“We have been continuing to assess our requirements given the flexible working model we have adopted and are close to finalising a move for the new year.

“Costs are a definite consideration and it makes us realise that we were getting a very good deal at Caledonia House. Whilst not ideal, cuts are being made across government and we hope that savings made on office space can help maintain funding to grassroots sport.”

Snowsport Scotland said: “We eventually found premises in Sighthill and moved in last month, but it has impacted us with higher rent. We also had to find somewhere where we could also store our container, which made the hunt for premises a bit harder.”

A spokesman for Sportscotland, which is headquartered in Glasgow, said: “A full cost benefit analysis of Caledonia House was conducted in March 2023 to consider whether the building was fit-for-purpose and financially viable for Sportscotland to keep as the ‘House of Sport’.

“The review highlighted that a significant level of investment would be required to refurbish the building. When running costs and reduced usage due to hybrid working were factored in, it was clear that this was not a good use of public money, and the building should be sold.

