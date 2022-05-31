Scottish spending review: Public services braced for 'brutal' cuts as Kate Forbes publishes spending priorities

It comes as disposable incomes in Scotland are forecast to see their biggest fall since records began.

SNP Finance Secretary Kate Forbes outlined the resource spending review in Holyrood, which sets out the Scottish Government's broad spending plans for the next four years.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Picture: Robert Perry/pool/AFP via Getty Images

It includes £22.9 billion for social security assistance and £73.1 billion for health and social care, including developing a National Care Service.

However, spending in areas covering justice and local government will see freezes – equating to real terms cuts.

Calum Steele, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, said the review was “absolutely brutal for police and wider justice funding”.

He said: “Flat cash for police, prisons, legal aid, the judiciary, and courts and tribunals. Police numbers will now inevitably plummet.

"A bad day for the public, a good one for criminals.”

Elsewhere, ministers announced their intention to reduce the size of the public sector to pre-pandemic levels, while selling off buildings.

The independent Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC), the Scottish Government’s official forecaster, said rising inflation and higher taxes are set to “reduce real household disposable income by 2.9 per cent in 2022-23, the biggest fall since Scottish records began”.

Ms Forbes said: "We are of course still recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic. There is still acute pressure on the NHS, on business and the wider economy.

"The illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine is a humanitarian crisis, which is affecting the global economy. Rising energy prices and constrained supply chains have affected countries worldwide. While inflation is also impacting other countries, it is not impacting them equally.

"The UK currently has the highest inflation of any G7 country– almost twice the rate of France. Brexit has made this problem worse, with increases in food prices, hitting the poorest hardest. We are experiencing an unprecedented cost of living crisis. Inflation is at a 40-year high of 9 per cent with households facing considerable hardship.

"Today’s Resource Spending Review is not a Budget. However, it is essential to share high-level financial parameters with public bodies, local government and the third sector, so we can plan ahead together.

"Today I set out an ambitious but realistic public spending framework for the years ahead. It does not ignore the realities of our financial position, but neither does it roll back on our ambitions for change."

Dame Susan Rice, chair of the SFC, said: “The difficulties the Scottish Government faces in managing its budget are illustrated by the eight per cent fall in funding available by 2025/26 for areas other than health and social security after adjusting for inflation.

"Scotland continues to be affected by challenging economic circumstances and uncertainty.

"Rising inflation means earnings aren’t keeping pace with the cost of living. We expect inflation pressures to last into the middle of next year, with a return to positive real earnings growth in 2023/24.”

Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “If ever proof was needed of the SNP’s mismanagement of the Scottish economy, it can be seen in the glaring £3.5billion black hole in our public finances.

“The world economy is facing extraordinary pressures, but the financial shortfall that has been forecast comes despite the SNP receiving record funding from Westminster, this year.

“The gaping hole between projected public spending and tax revenues in the next few years is the product of staggering incompetence from an SNP Government that has no idea how to manage public finances – the ferries fiasco being just one example.

“With hard-pressed families here in Scotland struggling to make ends meet, the SNP must urgently get on top of our economic decline.

“They must commit to bringing Scottish income tax levels back on a par with the UK, so that Scotland is no longer the highest taxed part of the country.

"They must address the ever-growing skills gap that is stifling our productivity.

"And they must take an economically devastating independence referendum off the table, to finally prioritise Scotland’s economic growth.”

Labour MSP Daniel Johnson said: “Fifteen years of failed SNP economic policy have got us to this point, and this dire update promises more of the same.

“Scots have been paying the price the SNP’s warped priorities and disastrous incompetence for years, and now things are set to get even worse.