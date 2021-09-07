Nicola Sturgeon said the payment would be considered during budget discussions, but failed to pledge it would be raised quicker than by the end of the parliament as promised during the Holyrood election campaign.

Unveiling her Programme for Government, Nicola Sturgeon said she was “determined” to end child poverty.

"The Scottish Child Payment – already benefiting eligible families with children up to age six – will be extended to cover children up to age 16 by the end of next year,” she said.

“This year – ahead of full roll-out – we will make bridging payments for children eligible for free school meals.

"In our manifesto, we committed to increase the child payment from £10 to £20 per child per week by the end of this Parliament.

"That commitment stands but I can confirm today our intention to deliver this as early within the life of the Parliament as possible.

“Given the scale of this commitment, it must be considered as part of the budget process. However, we will set out how and exactly when this commitment will be met when we publish the Budget Bill – our firm intention is to do so sooner rather than later.”

However Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance, said the announcement was "deeply disappointing” and the government had “ignored the consensus” across political parties, communities, civil society and faith groups around the need to double the SCP immediately.”

He added: “Promises of action tomorrow don’t put food on the table today. We agree with the First Minister that ending child poverty should be our national mission – but that requires action to be taken now to loosen the grip of poverty on children’s lives."

Chris Birt, associate director for Scotland at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation added: “Alarm bells should already be ringing in both the Scottish Government and Parliament that we are currently set to miss our child poverty targets, with no clear plan on how to achieve them.

“Time is running out on the targets. Families on low incomes across Scotland are experiencing growing financial pressure and uncertainty.

"They will hope the commitment to double the child payment “sooner rather than later” happens very soon.”

Ms Sturgeon said the SCP sat alongside “wider support” including a further £1bn to tackle the poverty-related attainment gap, the abolishing of music, arts and core curriculum charges, expanding free school lunches to primary 4 and 5 pupils, and a new system of wraparound childcare for school age children.

However John Dickie, director of the Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland, said: “Commitments on childcare and tackling the costs of the school day are vital to ending child poverty but really must be accompanied by an increase in the direct cash support that families need to provide for their children.

"The £10 per week Scottish child payment provides vital support to thousands of children across Scotland. However there is no credible route to meeting the government’s own child poverty targets that does not involve at least doubling its value in the coming year.”

Claire Telfer, Save the Children’s head of Scotland, said a “golden opportunity” had been missed.

