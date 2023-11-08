Bosses at the Scottish Prison Service say an increase in prison population is their biggest concern

Scotland’s prison population has topped 8,000 as delays to replacing HMP Barlinnie are described as a “human rights disgrace”.

The Scottish Prison Service’s chief executive says the prison population has increased by almost an entire prison’s worth in the last year.

Theresa Medhurst told MSPs there are a number of financial pressures facing the service, including the increased cost of social care and a need to keep more prisoners separated for their safety.

HMP Barlinnie. Image: Andrew Milligan/Press Association.

She also conceded conditions in HMP Barlinnie are “pretty poor”.

The service had originally planned to replace Barlinnie with HMP Glasgow by 2026 and the Scottish Government has been urged to provide clarity on whether or not this can still be achieved.

Both Ms Medhurst and Gerry O’Donnell, the service’s interim finance director, were both grilled by Holyrood’s criminal justice committee on their budgets when the increase in prisoner numbers was revealed.

Ms Medhurst said: “This calendar year alone we have seen an increase in population which equates to somewhere around the size of Perth prison, about 700.

“We did tip over 8,000 on Monday night into Tuesday this week.”

Although the prison population did reach over 8,000 back in 2019, Ms Medhurst says the population is more complex now than it was pre-pandemic.

She added: “There are added costs now with the increased cost of social care, and we have an increased need to keep people separate to keep them safe.

“These different population types all come with cost pressures and infrastructure pressures.

“There are challenges around our budget and our ability to live within our budget.

“Part of the challenge for us will be the population is likely to rise, and that is difficult to predict.”

Ms Medhurst added part of the problem is a backlog in the courts system, which has resulted in more remand prisoners.

Normally around 15 per cent of the prison population would be on remand - now it is “worryingly high” at 27 per cent.

Mr O’Donnell added pay settlements, increased utilities and the increase in the price of food are all adding to these financial pressures.

He told MSPs: “There has been a dramatic rise in food costs in the last two years, not just with the population increase, but our food prices have increased by 40 per cent over two years.”

The pair were also grilled on delays to replacing HMP Barlinnie by Labour MSP Pauline McNeill.

She said: “It is a human rights disgrace what prisoners are putting up with.

“I’m passionate about this because I’m a Glasgow MSP, but I am horrified that in west-central Scotland we have people on remand being sent to this prison.

“I am deeply concerned with what seems to be an eternity to build a prison.

“We’ve built loads of prisons before, so I cannot understand.”

Ms Medhurst said she “equally understands” her concerns about HMP Barlinnie and the “pretty poor conditions that people are living in”.