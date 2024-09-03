The Scottish Children’s Coalition says the Scottish Government needs to stick to its promise to help young people with their mental health.

CAMHS waiting time statistics were published this morning. Image posed by a model.

This comes after new statistics released earlier today show 84.1 per cent of young people start CAMHS (child and adolescent mental health services) within 18 weeks of referral.

This is down from 86 per cent in the previous quarter, but is an improvement on the same period last year.

A spokesman for the coalition said: “We are in a mental health emergency, with an increasing number of children and young people experiencing mental health issues.

“The increase in waiting times for children and young people to access CAMHS in the latest quarter (ending June 2024) when compared with the previous quarter is disappointing but is a welcome improvement on the same period last year.

“However, it should be noted that 111 children and young people have been languishing for over a year on the waiting list for treatment.

“Behind each one of these numbers lies the story of a child, young person and family, struggling to get the support they are entitled to.

“With 84.1 per cent of children and young people starting treatment within 18 weeks of referral, this still does not meet the Scottish Government waiting times target that 90 per cent of children and young people be seen within 18 weeks of referral, which has never been met.

“The Scottish Government in its NHS recovery plan 2021-2026 committed to increase direct investment into mental health by the end of the parliamentary term in 2026, ensuring that 10 per cent of the frontline NHS budget is invested in mental health, with one per cent directed specifically to children and young people through CAMHS.