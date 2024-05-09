We’ve been getting a smattering of reaction through on how people are feeling about the new cabinet.

One that people are not necessarily best pleased with is the loss of a minister dedicated to biodiversity.

This was something Green co-leader Lorna Slater was in charge of until the end of the Bute House Agreement, and it was then subsumed into Màiri McAllan’s portfolio of economy, net zero and energy.

Now there is no dedicated biodiversity minister - however Gillian Martin has become the climate action minister.

Steve Micklewright, convener of the Scottish Rewilding Alliance, and chief executive of Trees for Life, said: “Scotland has taken one step forwards and one step backwards for nature and climate, with the welcome minister for climate action and the deeply disappointing loss of any minister for biodiversity.

“We urge the First Minister to appoint a dedicated biodiversity minister to continue vital work for the large-scale nature recovery, and are calling for a meeting with him to discuss this.

“Thousands of people across Scotland have so far signed the rewilding nation charter calling on the Scottish Government to declare Scotland a rewilding nation - because they know the climate and nature emergencies have to be tackled together, and that rewilding creates a cascade of benefits including better health, new jobs, food security, and healthy rivers and seas.