Scottish Parliament probe delivers verdict on SNP stamp misuse allegations during general election

Officials launched inquiry after WhatsApp messages appeared to suggest they were being used for campaigning

A Holyrood probe has found “no evidence” the SNP misused stamps bought with public money to aid its General Election campaign.

Officials launched an inquiry last month after WhatsApp messages among senior staff working for SNP MSPs appeared to suggest stamps paid for by expenses were being used in the party’s push ahead of the July 4 poll.

The investigation by the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) – the cross-party group of MSPs tasked with running the Parliament – spoke to the staff involved and their MSP bosses, and said all of whom “complied fully with the investigation”.

On Wednesday, officials said there was no evidence to suggest stamps had been misused and they had received assurances from the MSPs to that effect.

A spokesman for the Scottish Parliament said: “Following a thorough investigation, officials have found no evidence that stamps were used inappropriately. Therefore, no further action is required.

“Ahead of the next session the SPCB will carry out a review of stamp purchasing, as part of its sessional review of the members’ expenses scheme, to ensure the current approach is the most suitable.”

The investigation spoke to 10 MSPs and their staff, according a report published on Wednesday, quizzing those involved about the contents of the WhatsApp chat.

In the correspondence, one staff member said the “stamp fairy” was good for campaigns.

When questioned about what the comment meant, the individual said they were referring to local campaigns run by MSPs in their constituencies and not election campaigns.

Election agents in the MSP’s constituencies were also contacted to see if they had received stamps from the Scottish Parliament to use in the campaign, with all saying this had not been the case.

A spokesman for the SNP Holyrood group said: “We welcome the decision by the cross-party MSPs on the Parliamentary Corporate Body that there was no evidence of any misuse of parliamentary resources and that no further action should be taken.