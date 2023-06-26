MSP David Torrance’s “best friend” has been crowned Holyrood’s dog of the year in the annual competition at the Scottish Parliament.

Golden retriever Buster placed first in the contest, with Tess White’s flat-coated retriever Kura coming in second and a rescue dog called Oakley, which was paired with Alison Johnstone, finishing third.

A greyhound called Joy, which was brought by Mark Ruskell, won the public vote. A total of 13 MSPs entered the dog of the year competition, being held for the fifth time, with some bringing their own pets and others being given a rescue dog.

The MSPs and dogs gathered outside Holyrood on Monday morning, where a panel made up of the Dogs Trust’s Owen Sharp and Mark Beazley of the Kennel Club and last year’s winner Christine Grahame quizzed the owners on dog welfare issues.

The MSPs also attempted to navigate a “paw-sault” course set up in the Holyrood gardens with their dogs. Mr Torrance, a constituency MSP for Kirkcaldy, said: “Buster’s an absolutely fantastic dog – Buster’s the first dog I ever had.

“When I come home, he’s loving, we go for a walk, we de-stress. He’s absolutely fantastic for my mental health.”

The SNP MSP added: “He’s definitely a man’s best friend.”

Mr Ruskell is campaigning for greyhound racing to be brought to an end in Scotland. He was accompanied by Joy, one of his constituent’s greyhounds, which lost a leg after being used for racing.

The annual contest is organised by the Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club to raise awareness of the issues affecting dogs today.

Here are the dog-and-owner teams that competed in the annual competition for 2023.

1 . Buster and owner David Torrance win Holyrood Dog of the Year honour David Torrance and Buster win the Holyrood Dog of the Year competition.

2 . Ash Regan with three-year-old Rough Collie Ash Regan, SNP MSP for Edinburgh Eastern with Lexie the three-year-old Rough Collie at the fifth Holyrood Dog of the Year competition, run by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust.

3 . The top three place getters - winner Buster, runner-up Kura and third-placed Oakley Buster, the six-year-old Golden Retriever, and owner David Torrance MSP won the Dog of the Year competition. Second place Kura is an eight-year-old Flat Coated Retriever and is pictured with owner Tess White MSP, while third place went to Oakley from Dogs Trust with Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone.

4 . MSP Emma Harper and Maya MSPs Emma Harper and Maya take part in the Holyrood Dog of the Year competition.