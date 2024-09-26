Find out how much your Scottish MSP has claimed in gifts with our searchable table

Take a look at our searchable list and find what your MSPs have accepted in freebies.

Gifts accepted by politicians have been in the public eye after it emerged Prime Minister Keir Starmer had racked up more than £100,000 of declared donations.

The Scotsman revealed Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar leads the way for opposition MSPs at Holyrood, with more than £10,000 of accepted gifts.

PA

SNP ministers can register gifts through a different process and would argue that is part of their work representing the Scottish Government instead of simply going on a jolly or having a freebie.

Holyrood rules state that gifts worth £320 or more must be declared in MSPs’ register of interests.

Some gifts have been declared that do not meet the threshold that we have not included in our list. These range from free bottles of whisky, tickets without hospitality to sporting events, including by SNP Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, SNP Health Secretary Neil Gray, his predecessor Michael Matheson and Labour finance spokesperson Michael Marra.

Former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard also accepted the most Richard Leonard gift when in February he was offered two tickets from Scottish Opera for a performance of Marx In London! at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow - but was below the £320 threshold.

Our searchable list below includes all free gifts and trips MSPs have accepted since the 2021 Holyrood election that meet the £320 threshold. We have not included direct financial donations to personal political campaigns and legislation.