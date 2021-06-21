Scottish MP to present bill to entitle women who have stillbirth to get three paid days leave

A Scottish MP is to present a bill to the UK parliament which would change the law to ensure those who experience a miscarriage or stillbirth are given at least three days paid leave.

By Jane Bradley
Monday, 21st June 2021, 4:45 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Angela Crawley, MP for Lanark and Hamilton East, has led the campaign to introduce paid miscarriage leave.

In a cross-party letter to the Prime Minister, she highlighted that around one in eight pregnancies will end in miscarriage, meaning thousands of women and men are “suffering profound loss without adequate time to grieve.”

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

The SNP government has said it is committed to introducing three days of paid miscarriage and stillbirth leave within the public sector in Scotland - however employment law powers to introduce paid miscarriage leave in the private sector, and across the UK, remain reserved to Westminster.

If pregnancy is lost before 24 weeks, it is counted as a miscarriage, which means that parents are not entitled to maternity leave or pay.

Ms Crawley said: "Presenting my Miscarriage Leave Bill today brings us one step closer to ensuring parents get the time they need to grieve and process a miscarriage, without worrying about their finances and employment.

Read More

Read More
Miscarriage and stillbirths: How the women like Meghan Markle and Sophie McCartn...

“Under current rules, the only way parents can get this time off is by requesting compassionate leave - which may or may not be granted - or take annual or unpaid leave. This isn’t fair. If passed, this Bill would see the UK follow in New Zealand’s footsteps and bring in three days paid leave for anyone who has suffered a miscarriage or stillbirth in the UK.”

She added: "The SNP is committed to introducing three days of paid miscarriage leave within the public sector in Scotland - but while employment law remains reserved to Westminster, only the UK government has the power to make this change in the private sector and across the UK.

“Parents shouldn't have to wait for Westminster to act. I hope the UK government will back my bill and make this important change to the law - or, at the very least, devolve the powers to the Scottish Parliament so we can introduce it ourselves in Scotland."

In New Zealand, legislation has been approved to give women entitlement to paid leave, no matter at what stage a pregnancy occurs.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Scotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.