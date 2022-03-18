Scottish ministers release almost entirely redacted document over KPMG details in improved transparency response

The Scotsman had requested details around consultancy giant KPMG’s decision to voluntarily withdraw from Scottish Government contracts due to its involvement in various scandals.

The firm is among five companies, including Deloitte, PwC and EY, which have received more than £50 million from the Scottish Government over the past ten years.

The list of affected organisations, released to The Scotsman

In response to a Freedom of Information request, officials released some correspondence and a briefing paper to the permanent secretary outlining the details of KPMG’s withdrawal.

However, the disclosure including an annex that was entirely redacted due to concerns around commercial confidentiality.

After officials were asked to review their decision, they confirmed they had redacted too much and released a fresh version of the document, which was also heavily redacted for the same reasons.

Critics have said the release is another example of the Scottish Government failing to be adequately transparency and “keen to avoid scrutiny”.

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of presiding over a government dedicated to secrecy

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said this approach to transparency “fuels suspicion”.

He said: “This refusal to disclose information is typical of the lack of transparency we see from an SNP Government that is always keen to avoid scrutiny.

“Freedom of Information requests are a vital means of the public and media holding the Government to account, but all too often the SNP look for ways of obstructing legitimate enquiries on spurious grounds.

“When they do so, it naturally fuels suspicion that they have something to hide. And the SNP have form for this, with Audit Scotland having called them out for lack of transparency on public spending.”

The list of organisations as originally disclosed by the Scottish Government prior to a review

Scottish Labour’s finance spokesperson Daniel Johnson said the transparency failure was “deeply troubling”.

He said: “This is just the latest example of secrecy and cover-up at the heart of the Scottish Government.

“That the SNP cannot be completely forthright about these important and expensive contracts is deeply troubling.

“The people of Scotland deserve a government that looks after their cash and is transparent in its dealings.”

Officials claimed there was a “greater public interest” in keeping the information secret, despite it referring to government and public bodies.

This, they said, was to maintain the “commercial interests of our suppliers which tender for Scottish Government contracts to ensure the broadest of supply base and therefore demonstrate best value for public money”.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government claimed it was “committed” to transparency.

They said: “The Scottish Government is committed to being open and transparent and aims to reply to all FOI requests in line with the legislation.

"Where a request for information relates to public contracts, we work within the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act to strike a balance between public interest in maintaining healthy competition for contracts and public interest in releasing that information.”

KPMG declined to comment.

This is the list of organisations subject to KPMG’s voluntary withdrawal, as it was disclosed to The Scotsman.

Tribunals

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

Public Corporations

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

Executive Agencies

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

Non-ministerial offices

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

Commissioners and Ombudsmen

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

- Redacted

