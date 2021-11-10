Scottish minister tests positive for Covid days after COP 26 address

Richard Lochhead, the minister for just transition, employment and fair work, announced he was alerted by the contact tracing app and subsequently recorded a positive PCR test.

Mr Lochhead said he has no symptoms and will work from home while in isolation.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The positive result comes days after Mr Lochhead visited the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow where he spoke alongside Canadian natural resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson, and another speech on Monday about Scotland’s transition to net-zero.

Richard Lochhead, the minister for just transition, employment and fair work has tested positive

Mr Lochhead tweeted: “I’ve received a positive PCR test after being alerted as a close contact by the app on my phone.

“I have no symptoms so far and am very relieved that I am double vaccinated. I’ll continue working remotely during self-isolation.

“Thank you to Scotland’s NHS.”