Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton opens up about receiving therapy to cope with strain of job

Alex Cole-Hamilton

He said the political climate in Scotland had ‘deteriorated’

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has opened up about receiving therapy to cope with the stresses and strains of the job.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said the political climate in Scotland had “deteriorated” in recent years and abuse is now “very personal”.

He said he was “very grateful” his party pays for him to see a counsellor every month.

The revelation comes as the Scottish Parliament released the findings of a pilot programme which showed 461 complaints made to police over abuse levelled at just 38 MSPs.

Mr Cole-Hamilton, who was speaking as the Lib Dems gather in Hamilton for their spring conference, told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show: “I’m very grateful that my party has the means and the inclination to give me that opportunity to unpack the stresses and strains of this job – not everybody is so lucky.

"It was important for me to be open and honest about that. I’ve been receiving therapy for probably the last two and a bit years, because this is an intense job, constant public scrutiny.

"And I think, really, over the last five to ten years, the situation, the ecosystem in Scottish politics has deteriorated where abuse is very personal, sometimes it’s in the street. I’m a human being, so I need somewhere to vent, to offload some of that.

"I’m very fortunate, and I know that other people aren’t so fortunate. But I wanted to talk about it, to say it’s alright to put your hand up to say, ‘Listen, I need some help here.’

"It’s really helped adjust my approach to politics and helped me realise what matters and to be more resilient than I have been. I would encourage anyone who’s struggling to reach out and talk.”

He said the standard of public debate needed to be better, adding: “There are kids voting in the next election who have only known the constitutional debate, whether there were Yessers or No-ers, supported the union or not.

"I think that time is passing away, and I think the more we focus on the day-to-day issues, which are the meat and drink of politics, why I’m in politics – about sorting local access to healthcare, about improving Scottish education, about giving power back to communities away from parliament – it’s hard to actually take offence when you are on either side of those particular issues.

“It’s less about identity, it’s more about just honest to goodness pavement politics, which is what the Lib Dems are all about.”

In an interview with the Herald on Sunday, Mr Cole-Hamilton said he had had “physical symptoms that I've had to get checked out because of the strain of this job”.

Former first minister Humza Yousaf has also spoken about how he sought therapy in 2016 when he was transport minister, something he said last year he planned to resume during his time in Bute House.

The Scottish Parliament previously initiated a review of security provision following the death of Sir David Amess, the Conservative MP, who was stabbed 21 times by a terrorist at a constituency surgery in 2021.