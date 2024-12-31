Scottish leaders' New Year messages and their promises for 2025

The leaders had different predictions for the new year

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s political leaders have sent out their New Year messages, with various promises for the future.

The First Minister encouraged Scots to “look forward, to engage in acts of kindness and to renew past friendships” in the new year, which he described as a “time for togetherness and also for reflection”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anas Sarwar, Russell Findlay and Alex Cole-Hamilton also all commented on the year ahead, and challenged the SNP.

The First Minister pledged to use the coming year “to eradicate child poverty, to grow the economy, to tackle the climate crisis and to improve our public services”, and described 2024 as “a remarkable and memorable year for me as I was given the honour of serving you all as First Minister of Scotland”.

Mr Swinney thanked Tartan Army fans for the “moments of joy that we shared together” in Munich during the Euros, and said those moments along with the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament helped to “fill me with purpose and with energy”.

However, he referred to the “challenges” faced, in particular, by families and pensioners, and said: “That is why my Government has set out a budget to ensure that pensioners will once again receive universal Winter Fuel Payments; that will move a step closer to eradicating child poverty by mitigating the two-child cap; and that will deliver record investment for our precious National Health Service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Labour leader called 2024 “transformative”, and promised to build on it in 2025.

He said: “Over the course of 2025 - with energy, humility and hard work - I will seek to demonstrate that we need a new direction in Scotland too.

“Because as 2025 dawns, so much more needs to be done to improve the lives of Scots.

“Scotland’s best days and years are ahead of us if we are ready to chart a new direction for our country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By working together, we can get Scotland back on track and deliver the change our people need”.

The Scottish Conservative leader warned 2025 “must” be the year where trust in politics is restored.

Mr Findlay said: “Too many people are disillusioned and feel that the Scottish Parliament is disconnected from the things that matter to them, their families and their communities.

“In 2025, I’m determined to change all that and to be a voice for everyone in Scotland who just wants sensible and practical solutions to the issues that affect their everyday lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will work hard to win back trust by only making promises I can keep and committing to deliver on any promises I do make. That’s my commitment to you for 2025 and all the years ahead.”

Russell Findlay called for 2025 to be the year Holyrood restored trust in politicians | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader labelled 2025 a “critical hour” for Scotland.

He said: “After more than 17 years of SNP mismanagement, so many people feel like nothing works anymore. Many of them are tearing their hair out trying to see a GP or an NHS dentist. Parents are worried about their children’s educations and futures. Businesses are struggling to make ends meet, held back by crumbling transport links and staff forced off work by long NHS waiting lists.