Anas Sarwar clamed the SNP had “undoubtedly” shifted to the right under new leader John Swinney

Anas Sarwar has insisted he will “prioritise co-operation over conflict” at Holyrood as the Labour leader accused the SNP of having “undoubtedly” shifted to the right under John Swinney’s leadership.

The Scottish Labour leader hit out at the Scottish Government under SNP command, accusing the party of being “drunk on power”.

In a speech at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Monday to mark 25 years of Scottish devolution, Mr Sarwar pointed to Labour’s plans for elected regional mayors in Scotland, but rejected calls to expand the number of MSPs at Holyrood to better deal with the expanded devolved powers in Scotland.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar speaking at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall (Photo by: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Mr Sarwar warned the SNP had "squandered” the opportunities of devolution and suggested his party would “prioritise co-operation over conflict” after the new First Minister called for a more collegiate politics.

The Scottish Labour leader said under his party's control, MSPs would be “granted the same privileges and protections as MPs and stronger powers for the Parliament to hold ministers to account”.

Mr Sarwar added: “That includes the election of committee conveners, the right to recall MSPs, a ban on second jobs, and stronger FOI [Freedom of Information] laws to ensure greater transparency and to rebuild trust in politics. And we will push power out of Holyrood and into the regions of Scotland.”

Mr Sarwar suggested this would include “a new fair funding formula for councils, and a local democracy act to create regional mayors and greater co-operation across our regions”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar delivers his speech on Scottish Labour’s plans to renew and reset devolution (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Pressed about suggestions Mr Swinney was attempting to move the SNP away from left-wing politics and towards the centre ground, the Labour leader told journalists the First Minister had "undoubtedly" moved to the right under Mr Swinney's leadership.

Mr Sarwar said: "I think undoubtedly there is a language shift, and perhaps a positioning shift from the SNP, that has shifted more to the right than what was there previously. I've got lots of criticisms of Nicola Sturgeon and lots of criticisms of her record, but no one can argue that she was a social policy-led first minister.

"I don't think we're going to get that with this current leadership. And neither do I think they have the credible economic plan that's going to give us the growth that we need to deliver. And so there's undoubtedly been a shift."

Pitching himself as the change candidate for Scottish politics, Mr Sarwar insisted the “harsh reality” was the new SNP leader could not deliver the change needed.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and his deputy Jackie Ballie pose with activists after he delivered a speech on Scottish Labour’s plans to renew and reset devolution (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“He’s had his chance, he’s had his opportunity and, after 17 years, Scotland has paid the price,” Mr Sarwar said. “So we need fresh leadership, we need new ideas, we need change.”

Mr Sarwar stressed that in a change from the SNP, Labour “will put an economic directorate at the heart of the office of first minister”, which would give a Labour government “an overarching economic growth plan that covers every part of government”. He said: “We will make sure that economic growth becomes our number one priority.”