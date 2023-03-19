Scottish Labour warns against complacency as polling suggests party would take several key constituencies

Scottish Labour has warned party members against complacency, as internal polling suggested the party will take several key constituencies at the next general election.

Labour leader Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in Glasgow last week.

The party is quietly optimistic about its performance at the next general election.

However, Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie warned the “path back to power will not be travelled overnight”.

it is understood Scottish Labour’s internal polling shows leader Anas Sarwar is growing in popularity among voters, and UK Labour leader Keir Starmer has already made several trips to Scotland recently, with more set to come, as part of the party’s strategy north of the border.

Gordon Brown during his time as the MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, 2015. Pic: Walter Neilsen.

There are several constituencies that Scottish Labour will target at the next election, with slim majorities and a tradition of backing the party, and where the cost of living is really starting to bite.

The party currently holds just one Westminster constituency, Edinburgh South, which Ian Murray last secured in 2019 with a majority of 11,095.

However, in places like East Lothian, Labour can smell blood. Despite the SNP winning with a 3,886 majority in 2019, the MP, Kenny MacAskill, defected to the Alba Party - potentially splitting the pro-independence vote at the next elections.

With Labour winning 29.5 per cent of the vote to the SNP’s 36.2 per cent, and with a historical association with Labour - various Labour MPs held the seat between 1983 and 2015, and between 2017 and 2019 - the party is confident it can turn the tide there.

Scottish Labour has selected one of its big guns for the fight. Douglas Alexander, the former Scottish Labour MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South, has been picked as the party’s candidate, having previously been a member of both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s cabinets.

There are far slimmer majorities for Labour to contend with, too. Labour finished a close second in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath in 2019, to the SNP’s Neale Hanvey, who subsequently defected to the Alba Party.

Kirkcaldy has both a rich mining history and a strong association with the Labour Party - it was formerly Gordon Brown’s constituency between 2005 and 2015. Labour gained 32.6 per cent of the vote here in 2019, to Hanvey’s 35.2 per cent - a majority of just 1,243.

