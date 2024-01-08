Scottish Labour is going to be officially bringing back its shadow cabinet in Holyrood.

However, this does not mean there will be a reshuffle in the party – everyone is keeping their jobs.

Since Anas Sarwar became party leader three years ago, Labour’s shadow Cabinet has not met. Instead, all MSPs in Holyrood have collectively met as a group.

The party is now ramping up its campaigning for the 2024 general election and the 2026 Scottish election, and as part of that is bringing back shadow Cabinet meetings.

Mr Sarwar made the announcement in his New Year speech at Rutherglen Town Hall on Monday.

In his speech, he said: “Over the course of this year, as we head in towards the next general election, we will set out in more detail what a UK Labour government will mean for the people of Scotland. But we will also ramp up our work on setting out what change looks like if you elect a Labour government at Holyrood too.

“That’s why I will be reconstituting the shadow Cabinet here in Scotland – charged not just with holding the SNP to account, but with setting out a bold vision to reform and renew our country.