Scottish Labour MSP Anas Sarwar racially abused in Glasgow

A prominent Scottish Labour MSP has described being racially abused while filming a television interview in Glasgow.

Anas Sarwar, the party’s spokesman for health, was speaking with a journalist from Sky’s Asian channels when two men cycled past, with one shouting ‘P**i b*****d’ as he went.

The incident happened last night outside the Crowne Plaza hotel next to the River Clyde.

The MSP tweeted: “Just had someone shout “P**i b*****d” in my face whilst doing an interview on (ironically) racism and Islamophobia.

“Not experienced such blatant in your face racism like that in years. What’s going on in the world?”

The Scotsman understands the incident has so far not been reported to police as Mr Sarwar did not see the face of the man who shouted the offensive words.

The MSP later tweeted a Nelson Mandela quote on racism to mark what would have been the 100th birthday of the South African leader: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard later shared his support. “I am so sorry to hear this Anas Sarwar,” he said in a tweet.

“On behalf of the entire Scottish Labour Party I want to express our solidarity with you. We must never cease the fight against racism.”

