A Scottish Labour MP has condemned the “increasing muscularity” of anti-abortion protesters at the hospital where he works.

Dr Zubir Ahmed, the MP for Glasgow South West, as well as a transplant and vascular surgeon at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH), condemned the "intimidation of women”, with the hospital a frequent target of anti-abortion protesters in recent years.

Buffer zones would see anti-abortion protests moved further away from health clinics and hospitals. Picture: John Devlin

Speaking to The Scotsman, Dr Ahmed claimed the number of protests had only got worse since Covid and urged those taking part to consider their actions.

He said: “In recent years I have seen what can only be described as an increasing muscularity in protest methods outside this hospital often using slogans that would not be out of place in Texas.

“It is quite simple. There is a law in place to stop intimidation of women. If you break the law, you risk the consequences.

“Plenty of people enjoy silent prayer at times. But if you feel the need to do it outside a family planning clinic where you know your behaviour risks psychological harm to vulnerable women, you need to reflect on your motives.

“It’s been going on for years, but [it’s been] worse since Covid.”

Dr Ahmed said the buffer zones had the full support of staff. He said: “There was a staff-led campaign to get buffer zones because they felt the distress of their patients.”

His comments came after a 74-year-old woman on Wednesday become the first person in Scotland to be arrested under the nation’s abortion buffer zones law.

Police were called to Hardgate Road in Glasgow, across from QEUH, just after 2pm to reports of an anti-abortion protest.

The Safe Access Zones Act was overwhelmingly passed by MSPs last year and came into force in September. The legislation prevents anti-abortion protesters from gathering within 200m of clinics where abortions are carried out. Proponents of the buffer zones say they help protect women from being intimidated while accessing healthcare facilities.

Wednesday’s protest comes less than a week after American vice-president JD Vance criticised Scotland’s buffer zones.

Speaking at a security conference in Munich, Donald Trump’s deputy said: “Just a few months ago, the Scottish Government began distributing letters to citizens whose houses lay within so-called safe access zones, warning them that even private prayer within their own homes may amount to breaking the law.