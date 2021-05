A party spokesman said: “Anas Sarwar is self-isolating as a result of a member of his household testing positive for Covid-19.

“Mr Sarwar is well and will continue to fulfil his role in the Scottish Parliament remotely for the period of his self-isolation.”

It is understood the Scottish Labour leader has tested negative for coronavirus.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Picture: John Devlin