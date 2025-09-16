Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Labour has been accused of "yet another broken promise” after the party tabled “wrecking amendments” to a Bill that will create a specific sexual offences court despite Anas Sarwar vowing to introduce one last year.

MSPs are poised to vote on the Scottish Government’s flagship Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill that will abolish the not proven verdict, increase a jury majority to two thirds as well as a host of other reforms.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Pauline McNeill (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The legislation will also allow for a specific sexual offences court to be established, which SNP Justice Secretary Angela Constance has suggested will help reduce the backlog of trials in the Scottish court system.

Labour’s Pauline McNeill will table amendments intended to halt that part of the legislation and se up an internal structure, despite Ms Constance warning this will fail to alleviate the backlog.

But it has emerged that Scottish Labour included a vow to set up a sexual offences court in its manifesto for last year’s general election.

The document states that in order “to reduce court delays, Scottish Labour supports the proposal to establish a special sexual offences court” as well as stating “the ‘not proven’ verdict should be abolished to improve the transparency in the system".

Ahead of the vote, Mc McNeill, Labour’s justice spokesperson, told The Scotsman that she has “not yet been convinced this significant organisational change will in fact reduce delays”.

Labour MSP Pauline McNeill | Getty Images

She added that “alternative proposals for specialist arrangements within existing structures which would have delivered the same outcomes in a simpler and more effective way”.

READ MORE: SNP to use sexual offences court to clear backlog and let survivors tell offenders about impact

Mc McNeill’s amendment would remove a specific sexual offences court being set up and would “establish a specialist division of either or both of the High Court or Sheriff Court to hear sexual offences cases”.

SNP MSP Rona Mackay, said: “This is yet another broken promise for Labour who promised a sexual offences court in their manifesto last year yet have laid amendments to stop it this year.

SNP MSP Rona MacKay

“The creation of a sexual offences court is the recommendation of a senior judge review into how we can improve the management of sexual offences cases.

“This is backed by victims, survivors their families and support organisations.”

She added: “The Labour Party backed such a court in their 2024 manifesto and I’m sure many will wonder why they have placed wrecking amendments on this vital reform.