Scottish Labour have tied themselves in knots over local government coalitions

Yet that is the situation Scottish Labour have put themselves in following a bafflingly narrow-minded approach by Anas Sarwar.

Politically, a ban on coalitions makes perfect sense in the run up to an election and during a campaign.

The problem is this is not how local government in Scotland really works post-election.

There are only a handful of local authorities in the entire country which operate with a majority administration led by one of the main five Holyrood parties. Labour happen to run one in West Dunbartonshire, the SNP the other in Dundee.

This makes coalition working – either to create a majority or minority administration – essential to allow for councils to operate.

And what chance, post-election, Scottish Labour have gone about making it clear the top-down approach by Sarwar was what many observers thought it was – utter nonsense.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said coalitions would not be allowed under his leadership at local government level.

In South Lanarkshire, it has resulted in a Labour, Liberal Democrat, Independent coalition voted through by Conservative councillors.

This often involves offering the ceremonial role of provost to a party to back a minority coalition – which is Labour’s approach in Stirling, gifted the position to the Conservatives.

Labour won’t like it, but these are formal deals even if other parties remain notionally in opposition.

Playing semantics with the facts doesn’t make the reality any less disingenuous to voters.

The SNP may gripe where they are the biggest party, but these sorts of alliances are what local government is built on and it is who can strike the best deal who usually comes up top trumps.

They do it too, just look at Glasgow.

But the Labour approach of pledging to not do these sort of backroom negotiations pre-election before jumping head-first into local deals post-election suggests an arrogance usually left to the SNP.

Labour are keen to point out the difference between informal deals with parties to prop up Labour minority administrations and ‘formal coalitions’ such as the now doomed arrangement in Edinburgh between Labour and the SNP.

But voters will not see a minority administration voted in with the support of other pro-union or pro-independence parties as anything other than a coalition, and won’t see Sarwar as anything other than someone who is not to be trusted.

