Scottish Labour defends offering free passes to party conference

Scottish Labour has defended offering free passes to the party’s annual conference to new supporters, pensioners, the unemployed and youth amid a fall in members.

The party has lost nearly 5,000 members over the past year – about 20 per cent of its overall base.

Day passes typically cost £15 for members or affiliated supporters.

The event is taking place in Dundee from 8-10 March and will feature speeches from Jeremy Corbyn and Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard.

A party spokesperson said: “Scottish Labour is a party of the many, not the millionaires.

“Democracy and equality are at the heart of everything we do and this means ensuring the widest possible participation in our annual conference.

“Shutting out members on the basis of ability to pay is the opposite of what we’re about and that is why we will again be ensuring our young, senior and unemployed members face no financial barriers to participating in conference.”

