Scottish independence won't be won by 'marching and rallying alone', minister says

Scotland’s minister for independence has defended his decision not to attend a large-scale gathering in support of independence, insisting that the SNP primary’s objective will not be realised by “marching and rallying alone.”

Jamie Hepburn said he would be engaging the party’s independence convention to discuss the platform the party stands on at the next general election, and insisted that the case would be won by engaging with the wider public.

No other members of First Minister Humza Yousaf’s cabinet attended the All Under One Banner rally held in Glasgow earlier this month, where former first minister Alex Salmond addressed a crowd thousands strong.

Asked on BBC One Scotland’s The Sunday Show if he was trying to distance himself from the All Under One Banner movement and independence supporters like Mr Salmond, Mr Hepburn pointed out that two elected representatives from the SNP, Joanna Cherry and Ash Regan, were in attendance.

“The last I checked, they were members of the SNP,” he replied. “They were there, speaking at the rally, as they are entitled to do. There were many, many SNP members there. This isn’t really the big issue of the day. If we’re going to make the independence case, then we engage with the public - we go out and talk about the underlying strengths of the Scottish economy.”

He added: “I’ve nothing against going to marches, I’ve nothing against going to rallies, that can be an important part of demonstrating that we’re not going anywhere. But look, we’re not going to win independence by marching and rallying alone, so what I was actually doing that weekend was what I do most weekends - I was out there, speaking to my constituents, making the case directly to them for Scotland to become an independent country.”

Mr Hepburn, the SNP MSP for Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, also revealed that the government would soon be publishing the latest publication in a series designed to win over public support for independence and answer questions. Under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership, the government began publishing the new multi-part prospectus, entitled Building a New Scotland, last June, with two further releases in July and October.

A march in Glasgow

Since then, there have been no new publications. In March, Mr Yousaf, the then health secretary, described it as material that “Frankly sits on a website and nobody reads.” But on Sunday, Mr Hepburn confirmed that around 20 civil servants were still being allocated to the project, with new publications to come over the coming weeks and months.

“They’re coming,” he said. “The next one will be coming in a matter of weeks. Incidentally, those were three excellent prospectus papers laying out the case for independence and answering some of the questions that people will be interested in.

“There will be many more forthcoming. That’s an activity that I’m leading on, and we will continue to make a compelling, positive case for independence through prospectus papers.”