Scottish independence: US senator Bernie Sanders says Scots should be allowed to 'go their own way'

US senator Bernie Sanders has aired his thoughts on the question of Scottish independence, saying “if they want to go their own way, they should be allowed to”.

By Neil Pooran
2 minutes ago
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 2:51pm
The Democrat was asked for his gut feeling on the issue as he appeared on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show. However, the left-wing senator conceded he was “not an expert on UK politics”.

Mr Sanders said: “Look, I’m not an expert on UK politics. I very much appreciate what the people of Scotland have done and what they’re fighting for.

“My initial thought, not being an expert, they want to go their own way, they should be allowed to.”

US Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont. Picture: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

He then joked: “Don’t tell anybody I said that.”

The SNP said Mr Sanders was recognising Scotland’s right to hold an independence referendum.

MSP Fiona Hyslop said: “Any true democrat can see it is for the people of Scotland, not politicians, to decide their future – so Bernie Sanders’s support for Scots to have a say over their future comes as no surprise.

“The Tories and pro-Brexit Labour are increasingly isolated in their disgraceful denial of democracy – even members and senior figures in their own parties recognise this.

“The right for Scotland to decide its own future is unquestionable and the need for independence has never been so essential. It is the only way to escape the hugely damaging consequences of Westminster control and build a better future for everyone.”

SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes has said Scots will not be ready for another independence referendum until a stronger economic case is made to break from the UK.

