The SNP are planning to introduce a bill that would allow Holyrood to hold a second independence referendum without Westminster approval.

By amending the Scotland Act 1998, which details what Holyrood can and cannot legislate on, to "unlock Westminster's denial of democracy".

After the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament cannot hold a second referendum without UK Government approval, it aims to give that power back to the Scottish Government.

Or at least, that’s the line, because this is a bill that will not get support, will not pass, but will work as a stunt to say more efforts are being made for independence.

After the court ruling, the two sides remain at an impasse, with the SNP wanting something they can only get with UK Government approval.

The First Minister aims to fight the next general election as a “de facto” referendum, but this is easier said than done.

Unfortunately for the SNP, while some arguments may have merit, there are no real routes to achieve independence other than creating so much support Westminster has to cave in.

Wednesday’s debate is part of that, it allows the new Westminster group leader Stephen Flynn a chance to put across his arguments for a second vote, and secure headlines on efforts being made for it.

It will see “democracy denier” leaflets mocked up, and the SNP hope offer a bump in support in the same way the Supreme Court verdict did.

The move also represents a change of approach from that offered in Holyrood, with Mr Flynn understood to be critical of Nicola Sturgeon’s “de facto” referendum line.

Speaking before the debate, the Aberdeen South MP claimed amending the act would stop Westminster imposing “a roadblock on Scotland's democratic journey to independence”, and insisted the “people of Scotland have already voted for a referendum and now is the time for one”.

Speaking to SNP MPs, there is no belief that this will change anything, convince anyone, or is in any way a serious method to achieve independence.

