Residents of Scandinavian countries do not see Scotland as distinctly similar to them compared to England or the wider UK, a new poll has found.

The YouGov survey found most Danes and Swedes consider Scots to hold similar attitudes to their own – but see more similarities with the UK as a whole than they do with Scotland.

A total of 58 per cent of Danes and 56 per cent of Swedes feel Scotland is either very or fairly similar to their own countries, while for England this figure is 62 per cent and 61 per cent respectively. Similarly, 62 per cent of Danes and 59 per cent of Swedes consider the UK to be similar to their nations.

The poll, undertaken between June 23 and 27 last year, interviewed 1,062 adults aged 16 or over online.

The YouGov survey also found at least half of those who intend to vote for the SNP consider each of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden to be very or fairly similar countries to Scotland, compared to only 31 per cent who said the same of England.

In contrast, less than 33 per cent of those polled who intend to vote for one of the major unionist parties saw Scotland as similar to any of the Nordic nations, while 62 per cent said they believed Scots had much in common with England.

Analysis has found the slight discrepancy in Scandinavian attitudes towards Scotland may be due to the country being slightly more unknown to the Nordic public, rather than because they are more likely to see Scotland as dissimilar.

Scottish Conservative shadow constitution, culture and external affairs secretary Donald Cameron said: “Scotland has a proud history in making friends and bonds with countries all over the world. It’s no surprise to see that, in general, people here see many shared values with those across the United Kingdom and the Scandinavian countries.

“It is the job of both Scotland’s governments to ensure all of these important relationships can flourish and continue.”

Scottish Greens external affairs spokesperson Ross Greer said: "This poll shows clearly that most people in Scotland want to align ourselves with progressive Scandinavian societies rather than the regressive and embarrassing Westminster Government.

"Whilst the Tories in Westminster continue to run our economy into the ground and lie about the damaging consequences of Brexit, in Scotland our Government are taking action to build a fairer, greener country.

"It is no surprise that so many people in Scotland want to join our Scandinavian neighbours as an independent European nation, one with the powers needed to deliver the kind of fairer society the Nordic nations achieved decades ago."

An SNP spokesperson said: “The Nordic nations are north-western European countries of a similar size to Scotland and we share many commonalities. All five are either full members of the EU or are members of the European Economic Area, as was Scotland until we were pulled out of the EU against our will.