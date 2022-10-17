Scottish independence: Read the full economic prospectus paper for an independent Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon said many people have “big, fair” questions about an independent Scotland as she launched her economic prospectus paper for an independent Scotland.
Launching her economic prospectus paper in Edinburgh, she said it would “openly and frankly” address issues like currency, debt, deficit and trade across the UK adding: “There is an understandable human instinct to hunker down in the face of the storm and hope for calmer times.
“For the UK, this is not just a passing storm, the UK economy is fundamentally on the wrong path.”
Nicola Sturgeon outlines continued use of UK pound sterling for 'a period' before adopting Scottish pound in Indy economic paper
The Scottish Fiscal Commission would have its powers expanded and effectively replicate the Office for Budget Responsibility, with a central bank and debt management office also being created.
The transition to a new Scottish currency would not be determined by a “fixed timetable” but instead a “set of objective requirements and criteria”, she said.