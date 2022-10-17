Launching her economic prospectus paper in Edinburgh, she said it would “openly and frankly” address issues like currency, debt, deficit and trade across the UK adding: “There is an understandable human instinct to hunker down in the face of the storm and hope for calmer times.

“For the UK, this is not just a passing storm, the UK economy is fundamentally on the wrong path.”

Nicola Sturgeon has set out some of the policies contained in her new prospectus paper for an independent Scotland.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission would have its powers expanded and effectively replicate the Office for Budget Responsibility, with a central bank and debt management office also being created.